EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters have saved Camp Sacramento from being ravaged by the Caldor Fire.

The popular campsite, which is operated by the City of Sacramento, was in the path of the Caldor Fire over the weekend. More than 60 cabins, many built in the 1930s, and other buildings are spread out across the 14-acre property.

Officials say the flames burned right up to the line of cabins. But, thanks to the hard work of firefighters, all of the buildings were saved.

“The fire couldn’t have come any closer than it did to Camp Sacramento,” said City of Sacramento Recreation Manager Jackie Beecham in a statement.

Fire crews cleared brush around the cabins and used water from the camp to secure hoses at the site.

While Camp Sacramento escaped from damage, numerous cabins just across Highway 50 were burned.

The Caldor Fire is still continuing to grow, so the Camp Sacramento property still isn’t out of completely danger just yet.

“The biggest challenge in the area is the weather, topography and the dry drought conditions. Crews are exhausted as they are fighting the fire around the clock,” said Sacramento Fire Deputy Chief Mike Taylor in a statement.

The facility’s camp sessions were already done for the season and staff had already evacuated last week as the Caldor Fire continued to grow.