ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in a car that caught fire in an Arden Arcade neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The scene was along Belport Lane and Elvyra Way. Metro Fire crews responded to the area just after 6 a.m. for a reported vehicle fire.
Firefighters say the flames were extinguished and one person was found dead inside the vehicle.
Arson investigators are now handling the case, but it's unclear exactly how the fire started – and how the person died.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.