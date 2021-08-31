FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arden Arcade News, Sacramento County

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in a car that caught fire in an Arden Arcade neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along Belport Lane and Elvyra Way. Metro Fire crews responded to the area just after 6 a.m. for a reported vehicle fire.

READ MORE: Caldor Fire Flames Reach Christmas Valley, Inches Closer To South Lake Tahoe

Firefighters say the flames were extinguished and one person was found dead inside the vehicle.

READ MORE: Sacramento County Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire; Suspect Put On Mental Health Hold

Arson investigators are now handling the case, but it’s unclear exactly how the fire started – and how the person died.

MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Grows To More Than 771K Acres; Containment Up To 48%

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.