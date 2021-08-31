ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers say a person has died from their injuries after apparently stabbing themselves in Roseville Tuesday morning.
Roseville police say, just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of New England Drive to investigate a reported stabbing. At the scene, they found two people hurt – with one person apparently harming himself with a knife.
Police say officers tried to make contact with the person who was harming himself. After several minutes, officers moved in and were able to secure the knife.
Officers then had to start life-saving measures on that person, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.
Roseville police note that officers never used less-lethal force or fire any weapons in the incident.
The other person hurt had non-life-threatening wounds, police say.