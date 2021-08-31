SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire south of Rancho Cordova that is threatening structures and cattle.
The scene is near Kiefer Boulevard and Rancho Cordova Parkway.
A smoke plume can be seen coming from the area.
No initial size of the fire has been given at this point.
Updates to follow.