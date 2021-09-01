SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials say there are 27 students from the San Juan Unified School District who are still in Afghanistan after mass evacuation efforts ended.
The Pentagon announced back on Monday that the last US troops had left Afghanistan, marking the official end of the war.
Since the end of the July, US officials said they have relocated more than 122,000 people from Afghanistan. Still, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said on Monday that there are likely over 100 Americans still left in Afghanistan.
On Wednesday, San Juan Unified confirmed that 27 students from 19 families were still in Afghanistan. The district noted, however, that some of those families could already be in transit out of the country.
Most of the students who were still in Afghanistan attend schools in the Arden Arcade area, the district says.
In a statement, the district said they are working closely with the state officials and have contacted several the offices of several congress members for help and coordination.