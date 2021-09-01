PIONEER (CBS13) — Thieves took advantage of the chaos surrounding the Caldor Fire evacuation orders and burglarized an Amador County nonprofit.
Wood Angels is a Pioneer-based organization that provides firewood to those in need.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Now Over 200K Acres; Firefighters Focused On Protecting Homes
On Tuesday, however, the organization discovered that thieves had broken into one of their sheds and made off with all six of their chainsaws.
It’s the first time the organization has ever dealt with theft.READ MORE: Sprinklers Left On At Lake Tahoe Homes Hampering Firefighting Efforts
“to the thieves, if you are reading this, I hope you understand how badly you crippled your community,” Wood Angels wrote in a Facebook post. “You have jeopardized hundreds of elderly citizens and veterans from receiving wood, which is their only source of heat.”
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating the burglary.MORE NEWS: Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19
Wood Angels is now trying to raise money to replace the chainsaws. People interested in helping out the organization are urged to go to Wood Angels’ website, the Guys Saw Shop, or American River Bank.