CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The man who died after he was found shot several times in a Citrus Heights neighborhood last week has been identified.
Citrus Heights police said, back on Aug. 26, officers responded to the intersection of Lichen and Carmelwood drives to investigate a reported shooting in the area. At the scene, a man was found lying on the ground; he had been shot several times, officers said.READ MORE: ‘We Did The Best That We Could’: Firefighters Herding Caldor Fire Flames Away From South Lake Tahoe
Life-saving measures were started by officers and medics soon rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Now Over 200K Acres; Firefighters Focused On Protecting Homes
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point, but detectives have said that they believe the incident to be isolated.
On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 34-year-old Roseville resident Pavanpal Singh Paintal.MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Continues Explosive Growth Even As Containment Rises, Now Totals 844,081 Acres In Size
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to leave a tip at (916) 727-5524.