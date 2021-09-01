RENO (CBS13) — It was a moment of crisis for Timothy Pritchard who left his South Lake Tahoe home of 13 years just days ago.

He’s now getting help at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the newest evacuation site for people forced to leave their homes as the Caldor Fire continues to burn in the Tahoe Basin.

“It really hit me it was a rude awakening,” he said.

On Tuesday, people at the Gardnerville shelter were told to leave and relocate to the convention center. So, we asked the Red Cross why?

“Well the reason behind is because we can be much more efficient for one thing and another reason is because of staffing,” said Kim Mailes with the Red Cross.

He adds staff and volunteers are stretched thin across the country.

While fires rage across California, help is also being provided in Louisiana where Hurricane Ida left people without power and stuck surrounded by devastation.

“I didn’t even think I would get evacuated, I was there for the Angora Fire,” said Brandon Canfield, who left his home following evacuation orders.

He is a South Lake Tahoe native. Now, the place he calls home is filled with empty streets and storefronts with fire crews stagged throughout the Tahoe Basin, keeping a close watch on flames that could force more evacuations.

Despite the unknown, Timothy is ready for what’s ahead, waiting to get back home.

“It’s going to be smelling like smoke, it’s going to have ashes and you just have to clean up and take care of it,” he said.

The Red Cross adds the convention center has more room for people, they say the air quality is better and it’s easier to assist evacuees under one site as opposed to several others.