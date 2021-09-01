FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area of W. Clover Road, near Buthumann Avenue, in Tracy due to police activity Wednesday afternoon.

Tracy police say there is an active police investigation in the area, but would give no specifics.

People in the area report seeing a large police presence.

Updates to follow.