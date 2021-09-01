TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area of W. Clover Road, near Buthumann Avenue, in Tracy due to police activity Wednesday afternoon.
Police Activity:
Please find alternate routes and stay out of this area due to an active police investigation. We will provide an update once the area is open.#tracypd pic.twitter.com/ByCFQdCxvY
— Tracy (@tracypd) September 1, 2021
Tracy police say there is an active police investigation in the area, but would give no specifics.
People in the area report seeing a large police presence.
Updates to follow.