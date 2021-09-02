FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after a shooting at a Modesto apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Modesto police say officers responded to the Sherwood Gardens apartments along Sherwood Avenue a little before 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear at this point. No suspect information was available.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not been released.