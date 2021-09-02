MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after a shooting at a Modesto apartment complex early Thursday morning.
Modesto police say officers responded to the Sherwood Gardens apartments along Sherwood Avenue a little before 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Growth Slows As Winds Calm; Total Of 622 Homes Destroyed
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Natomas Unified Taking Steps To Fire Teacher With Antifa Flag In Classroom
Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear at this point. No suspect information was available.
A heavy police presence remains at the scene.MORE NEWS: Lake Tahoe Casino Hotels, Heavenly Ski Resort Helping Caldor Crews
The name of the man killed has not been released.