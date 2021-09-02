MODESTO (CBS13) — Stanislaus County is reinstating their order for all people to wear a face mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID-19 cases surge again.
The order will go into effect Saturday and directs people to wear a mask when indoors in workplaces and public settings.
With the more transmissible Delta variant now widespread across the country, hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have spiked considerably – the county health officials saying they’ve gone from 38 patients on July 16 to 299 patients by Wednesday.
Stanislaus joins Sacramento and several other counties across the state who have put their mask orders back in place over the summer.