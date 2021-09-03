SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Another suspected looter has been arrested in South Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe police say a man was seen allegedly stealing a bicycle from a home Friday morning.
Law enforcement officers soon swarmed the area and stopped the suspect, 37-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident Juan Cuevas. He was found with the stolen bike as well as other items officers believe were stolen.
It appears Cuevas also had bolt cutters, gloves, and other tools commonly used in burglaries.
Cuevas has been arrested and is now facing charges of looting, possession of burglary tools, prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, and possession of stolen property.
The day before, officers arrested two other suspected looters near South Lake Tahoe – which remains under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Caldor Fire.