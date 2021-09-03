FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died and a suspect is under arrest after a shooting at a Modesto apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Modesto police say officers responded to the Sherwood Gardens apartments along Sherwood Avenue a little before 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Later on Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had arrested 23-year-old Modesto resident Mario Mejia for the shooting. He has been booked in the Stanislaus County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear at this point.

The name of the man killed has not been released.