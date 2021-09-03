MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died and a suspect is under arrest after a shooting at a Modesto apartment complex early Thursday morning.
Modesto police say officers responded to the Sherwood Gardens apartments along Sherwood Avenue a little before 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Containment Steadily Growing As Crews Take Advantage Of Favorable Weather
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 868,781 Acres; Containment Up To 55%
Later on Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had arrested 23-year-old Modesto resident Mario Mejia for the shooting. He has been booked in the Stanislaus County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear at this point.MORE NEWS: Apple Hill Reopens As Caldor Fire Evacuees Slowly Return Home
The name of the man killed has not been released.