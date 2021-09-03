FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
REDDING (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a stabbing in Redding that left an Auburn man dead.

Redding police say, just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 25, officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times along the 3300 block of South Market Street. The man, later identified as 56-year-old Auburn resident Felix Ramirez, was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery.

On Friday, police say they were notified that Ramirez had died from his injuries.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody on the night of the stabbing. He was found with blood stains on his clothing, police say.

After Ramirez’s death, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says the teenager is now facing a charge of murder.

Police say the suspect remains in custody at Shasta County Juvenile Hall.