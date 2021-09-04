Security Expert Calling For Post-Recall Election AuditSome people are calling for an audit of the Recall Election after a reported software leak. One person said to be a security expert sent a letter to the California secretary of state calling for a rigorous post-election audit.

2 minutes ago

Recall Election Early Voting Centers Open in Sacramento CountyThe recall election early voting centers are officially open for residents who want to beat the crowds. The centers will stay open through election day, which is September 14. Most people vote by mail but if you want to vote in person, officials are encouraging you to use an early voting center to avoid the long lines.

6 minutes ago

Apple Hill Reopens With Moderate Fanfare Due To Caldor FireThis weekend's opening of Apple Hill has been slower than in years past. Business owners say it's likely air quality and fire-related. There are still plenty of people coming out that want a reprieve to challenges they've had over the last few weeks.

14 minutes ago

Thousands Of El Dorado County Fire Evacuees Returning HomeCrews are gaining ground on the Caldor Fire. Thousands of evacuees will be permitted to return home this weekend. Some evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warnings.

21 minutes ago

An Animated Crowd Returns To Renovated Sacramento Convention CenterThe Sacramento Convention Center is back and better than ever, welcoming back crowds this weekend for an anime festival.

19 hours ago