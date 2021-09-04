FIRE HELP:
Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
Tourists Told To Stay Out Of Tahoe Amid Caldor Fire Concerns
Barren beaches aren’t the norm this time of year in North Lake Tahoe. As businesses would usually be doing everything the could to bring in visitors, tourists are actually being told to stay out of Tahoe right now.
11 hours ago
Video Released Of Modesto Police Gun Battle
The Modesto Police Department released official footage from an incident that resulted in one officer needing his leg amputated after being shot.
11 hours ago
Police Patrols Make Arrests In South Lake Tahoe Evacuation Zone
Police patrols are cracking down on looters in South Lake Tahoe and have made several arrests since evacuations were ordered in the area.
11 hours ago
Sacramento Convention Center Welcomes Back Crowds For SacAnime
The Sacramento Convention Center is back and better than ever, welcoming back crowds this weekend for an anime festival.
Evening Forecast - 9/3/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
15 hours ago
Friday Afternoon Forecast - Sept. 3, 2021
The latest weather forecast.
21 hours ago
Friday Weather Forecast - Sept. 3, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
1 day ago
Evening Forecast - 9/2/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 days ago
Semien Hits Walk-off HR, Jays Rally Three Times To Beat A's
Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Loudes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10 Friday night.
AFC North Preview: 'Cleveland, This Is Their Division To Lose,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob Pompeani
The AFC North once again have three legitimate playoff contenders, with the Browns, Ravens and Steelers all looking good.
Lowrie, Canha Help A's Start Fast In 8-6 Win Over Tigers
Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland’s eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics’ 8-6 victory over the Tigers on Thursday.
Giants Beat Brewers 5-1, Move Into 1st-Place Tie
Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
JoJo Siwa Talks 'The J Team' And Upcoming Tour: 'It's Been A Long 2 Year Break, I'm Ready!'
JoJo Siwa's 'The J Team' comes to Paramount+ today!
Asia Kate Dillon On Season 5 Of 'Billions': 'Taylor Mason & Wendy Rhoades Have One Of The Most Dynamic Relationships On The Show'
Asia Kate Dillon is back as Taylor Mason on Showtime's hit series "Billions" and the actor says the remainder of season 5 is going to be wild.
College Football Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network With Five Week 1 Matchups
College football is back and CBS Sports Network has five games set for opening weekend.
2021 World's Strongest Man Finale Airing On CBS Saturday, September 4
Who will take the title of World's Strongest Man? CBS has coverage of the competition finale this Saturday.
'Survivor' 41 Announces Full Cast: Features Former NFL Athlete, Neurosurgeon, College Students
'Survivor' 41 has released the full list of castaways.
'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 Olympics
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
An Animated Crowd Returns To Renovated Sacramento Convention Center
The Sacramento Convention Center is back and better than ever, welcoming back crowds this weekend for an anime festival.
11 hours ago
Caldor Fire: From Chaos To Cautious Optimism
The Caldor Fire has scorched 213,000 acres at 32% containment.
11 hours ago
September 4, 2021 at 8:31 am
This reporting includes nine months of continuing coverage.