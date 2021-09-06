NEWMAN (CBS13) — Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting near the Newman Fall Festival late Sunday night, police say.
Newman police say the shooting happened a little before 10:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Fresno Street. Officers say they found two juveniles who were hit by gunfire. Both victims were airlifted to area hospitals.
Police noted that while the shooting happened at the same time as the annual Newman Fall Festival, the actual shooting scene happened just to the east of the festival.
Officers who were stationed at the park for the festival did hear the gunfire and responded quickly to the scene, police say.
No suspects have been arrested at this point. Police are also not releasing any other details, including the exact ages, of the two juveniles who were hurt.
Detectives have been collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.