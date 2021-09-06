Folsom Marine Injured In Kabul Airport Blast Undergoes 11the SurgeryThe Marine Corps sergeant from Folsom who was injured in the Kabul airport blast, Tyler Andrews, underwent his 11th surgery. He's being treated in Germany.

7 minutes ago

Memorial Held In Orange County For 13 Service Members Killed In AfghanistanMore than 1,000 people marched to honor fallen military members and show support for their families on Monday. They listened to the names of the 13 fallen servicemembers killed in last month's bombing outside the airport in Kabul.

25 minutes ago

Neighbors React To Random Attack That Left Sacramento Woman DeadAn arrest was made this weekend in connection to a 61-year-old woman who was found dead after a house fire in Sacramento Friday. The suspect—Troy Davis, 51—had already been arrested Saturday on separate parole violation charges and warrants. He was also charged with murder, arson, burglary, and sex assault. Police believe the victim and Davis didn't know each other.

1 hour ago

String Of Fires Caused Along American RiverTwenty fires were caused, no one was injured, according to Sac Metro Fire Department.

1 hour ago

Evacuation Orders Lifted For Residents In Caldor Fire AreaThousands of people are allowed to return home after evacuation orders were lifted for people forced from their homes because of the Caldor Fire.

1 hour ago