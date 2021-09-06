TRACY (CBS13) — Tracy police say they are still dealing with intermittent problems with both their emergency and non-emergency phone lines.
9-1-1, non -emergency lines and text to 9-1-1 is still working intermittently. If you cannot get through on 9-1-1, you can call our dispatch center at 209-831-4552. We are still working with with the phone providers. pic.twitter.com/gT6sZICQyg
— Tracy Police Department (@tracypd) September 6, 2021
The department says the problem started Sunday night as a result of an outage affecting Tracy as well as several other surrounding communities – including Ceres, Oakdale and Turlock.
Due to the outage, Tracy police say both the 911 and non-emergency lines were only working intermittently.
People in Tracy who have problems connecting to 911 are being urged to try calling the department's dispatch center at (209) 831-4552.
Exactly what is causing the outage is unclear. The department says they are working with phone providers on fixing the issue.