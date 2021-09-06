FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — Tracy police say they are still dealing with intermittent problems with both their emergency and non-emergency phone lines.

READ MORE: Fast-Growing Vegetation Fire Under Foresthill Bridge Near Auburn Sparks Evacuations

The department says the problem started Sunday night as a result of an outage affecting Tracy as well as several other surrounding communities – including Ceres, Oakdale and Turlock.

Due to the outage, Tracy police say both the 911 and non-emergency lines were only working intermittently.

People in Tracy who have problems connecting to 911 are being urged to try calling the department’s dispatch center at (209) 831-4552.

MORE NEWS: Caldor Fire Grows To 216,358 Acres, 44% Contained

Exactly what is causing the outage is unclear. The department says they are working with phone providers on fixing the issue.