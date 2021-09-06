SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been more than three months since Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his ‘Vax for the Win’ program, doubling as a game show host and handing out cash prizes in the largest vaccine lottery in the country. In addition to the grand prizes, he also promised two million “You Call the Shot” $50 incentive gift cards to anyone who got a shot, on a first come first serve basis.

However, CBS13 has learned as many as a quarter of those cards had not been distributed by late August – and hundreds of thousands of dollars in Vax for the Win gift cards may have gone unused due to “procedural errors.”

“We’re putting aside $50 gift cards available today for anyone that has not been vaccinated to have that opportunity to be vaccinated,” Newsom said during a May 27 press conference. “Two million incentive cards on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

Fast forward a few months and the state tells us more than 1.5 million of those gift cards were distributed. But what about the rest? And how many have been redeemed?

Newsom said in May that they hoped to distribute all the money before the state’s “reopening” on June 15th. Turns out, that didn’t happen.

CBS13 has learned that when some tried to redeem their cards, they received a message that it had already been used.

According to information provided by the state, thousands may have been impacted.

“More than 1.5 million redemption codes have been successfully delivered,” the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said in an email response. “A procedural error impacted less than 1% of the codes sent.”

CDPH did not elaborate on the error and did not provide specific numbers. However, with 2 million codes in all, and more than 1.5 million “delivered,” it appears that thousands of Californians may have been impacted – resulting in potentially hundreds of thousands in unused Vax for the Win funds.

Meanwhile, some unused Vax for the Win money is reportedly being transferred to California’s Surplus Money Investment Fund.

As CalMatters’ newsletter editor Emily Hoven was first to report, the state confirmed that minors won three of the $50,000 ‘Vax for the Win’ prizes. Hoven reports that their money will be transferred to the state’s investment fund until they’re of age – when the state says they’ll get their money with interest.

But have additional ‘Vax for the Win’ funds have been invested in that account? And exactly how much money from the gift cards has gone unclaimed to date?

Those were among the other questions CBS13 asked the state Monday. We’re still waiting for a response.

CDPH did clarify that anyone experiencing issues redeeming their incentive cards should call the Vax for the Win hotline (833-993-3873) for help. Be sure to have your vaccine card and your vaccine information handy for the representative.