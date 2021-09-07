Baseball Report: Wild Card Races Heat Up With Just Four Weeks Of Regular Season Baseball LeftWith the calendar flipping to September, the Wild Card races remain tight with five teams within 4.5 games of the second spot in the National League and five teams fighting over both spots, all within 3.5 games of each other in the American League.

Estrada, Gausman Lead Giants Past Rockies, 10-5The San Francisco Giants got to Denver late and woke up early. They had just played an intense series against a longtime rival, so a letdown in Colorado would have been excusable.

Dodgers Beat Giants 6-1, Move Into Tie For First In N WestTrea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

Hernández Hits 100th HR, Jays Go Deep 4 Times, Beat A's 10-8Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Saturday, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games.