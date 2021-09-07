SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say they are dealing with a barricaded suspect at a Tahoe Park home who has shot at officers.
The scene is along the 3700 block of Redding Avenue, close to Hiram Johnson High School.
Sacramento police say they are attempting to contact a single armed suspect inside a home in the area. Sacramento police confirmed they were shot at by the suspect, but no officers were hurt.
The situation has been ongoing since 8 p.m. Monday, police say.
A number of shots fired right before 5AM. A neighbor walked outside to see what was happening and police directed him back inside. More shots just now at 5:12AM
A number of shots were heard being fired right before 5 a.m. More shots were then heard a little after 5 a.m.
SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene.