SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Drivers are being warned to plan ahead for a full closure of Highway 4 in the San Joaquin Delta coming in the middle of September.
Caltrans says, starting the night of Sept. 17, Highway 4 just west of the Middle River Bridge will be fully closed for 55-hours.
It’s all part of a culvert rehabilitation project that aims to upgrade and repair culverts and the drainage systems along the highway. Mainly, Caltrans says workers will be focusing on replacing an old 36-inch corrugated metal pipe with a new 42-inch reinforced concrete one.
Drivers will have to use a detour that weekend. Caltrans will have the following detours will be set up:
Westbound: Detour begins at the Tracy Boulevard intersection; south on Tracy Blvd; west on I-205; north on Mountain House Parkway; northwest on Byron Road to SR-4.
Eastbound: Detour begins at the Byron Road intersection; southeast on Byron Road; south on Mountain House Parkway; east on I-205; north on Tracy Blvd to SR-4.
Caltrans says drivers should expect delays of up to 30-45 minutes.
The closure is set to start at 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 and is slate to last until 5 a.m. Sept. 20.