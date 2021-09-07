SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Foo Fighters are coming back to Sacramento.
Dave Grohl and Co. were at BottleRock in Napa last weekend. They're also set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame come October.
Come Dec. 7, however, the Foo Fighters will be playing at the Golden 1 Center, the band announced on Tuesday.
Like nearly all concerts at this point due to the pandemic, all concert-goers and staff will either have to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or have a negative FDA-authorized rapid test within 48 hours of the event.
Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.