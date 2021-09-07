GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to search for a man who was evacuated from the Grizzly Flats area due to the Caldor Fire and has not been seen or heard from since.
Marvin Hardy Creel, 57, attempted to call a family member just before noon on August 18, but had poor reception, leaving the pair unable to speak to each other.
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office detectives said friends and family repeatedly tried to call Creel back but got no answer. He was driving a Dodge pickup truck that was later found by deputies abandoned in the Grizzly Flats area.
Creel is White, with blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Detectives say he may be wearing eyeglasses.
Anyone with information on Creel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.