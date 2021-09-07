SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fiery scene along Highway 99 early Tuesday morning ended with no one being hurt, officers say.
The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway, north of Mack Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up next to the center divide.
One car bursts into flames after crash NB99 north of Mack Rd @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas #carcrash #FieryCrash pic.twitter.com/CCS5eRJU7d
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 7, 2021
Firefighters quickly doused the flames. No injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol says.
Traffic along the NB Highway 99 was backed up through the early morning.