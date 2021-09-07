FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
By CBS13 Staff
Highway 99, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fiery scene along Highway 99 early Tuesday morning ended with no one being hurt, officers say.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway, north of Mack Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up next to the center divide.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames. No injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol says.

Traffic along the NB Highway 99 was backed up through the early morning.