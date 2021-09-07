SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities say they are investigating a case of a body found in Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, but it does not appear to be related to the Caldor Fire.
South Lake Tahoe police say a passerby noticed a person face down in the water about 50-feet from the shoreline.
Officers located the person and found him dead.
No cause of death has been determined at this point. Police also say they haven't been able to make a positive identification yet.
The case is now being handled by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators say it appears unrelated to the Caldor Fire that prompted South Lake Tahoe residents to evacuate the city.