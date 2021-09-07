STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton’s Chief of Police has announced he will be retiring at the end of the year.
Eric Jones announced his impending retirement on Tuesday.
“I am extremely thankful to have led such a great organization and working for our community. The men and women of the Stockton Police Department continue to give selfless dedication every day for the safety of our citizens and the community partnerships we have formed and the trust-building work we have done has helped move our City forward,” Jones wrote in a letter to the city announcing his retirement.
Jones had been with the Stockton Police Department since 1993. He rose the ranks, starting first as a police officer, before becoming chief in 2012.
City leaders lauded Jones’ work in the community.
"His will be tough shoes to fill," said Stockton City Manager Harry Black in a statement on Jones' retirement.
Assistant Chief James Chraska will serve as the interim Chief of Police when Jones retires at the end of 2021, city officials say.