SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People who live in a Land Park neighborhood off 11th Avenue and 23rd Street are shaken up after a woman in her 60’s was found dead inside her home that was set on fire.

Police say her two dogs were also found deceased. Officers arrested 51-year-old Troy Davis, a parolee who failed to appear in count in June on a different case.

Davis now faces four felonies murder, arson, sexual assault, and burglary.

Neighbors who didn’t want to speak on camera said the woman was always outside walking with her dogs.

They tell CBS13 they can’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt her and have no idea who the suspect is.

A 911 call about a fire led to the discovery of the woman Friday. Right now, what exactly happened remains under investigation.

A woman who asked us not to show her face said it’s heartbreaking to learn the neighbor she would often have friendly casual conversations with is now gone and wonders why anyone would act so violently towards her.

“Well, she was super nice, nicest person she used to come into my business and get iced tea and she was devoted to her dogs,” the woman said.

The suspect has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2013. He’s previously been charged with robbery, sexual battery and possession of drugs among other charges.

He’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday.