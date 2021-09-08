ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police in Roseville are sending out a warning to residents that they’re seeing an uptick in credit card skimmers being found.
It's unclear how many skimmers are found on average in Roseville, but the Roseville Police Department says they're now investigating more cases than usual involving these kinds of devices.
Officers are urging people to be aware of anything off when using an ATM or point of sale device.
Obvious signs to look for include different colors or graphics that aren't aligned correctly in an ATM. Experts say most skimming devices get glued on top of an existing card reader, so pushing or pulling on that part of the machine is always a good idea to make sure it hasn't been compromised.
Roseville police urge people to report any suspicious activity seen around ATMs.