SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman was working from home last week when she got an unwelcomed visitor at her door.

It was a brazen break-in in broad daylight Shannon—who felt uncomfortable sharing her last name—will never forget.

“My Ring went off on my watch. There was multiple knocks,” she said.

A person at her front door made sure the surveillance camera was covered before knocking again.

“There was two really loud knocks. I was walking to the door it literally got kicked in right in front of me,” Shannon said.

The suspect then broke her door down and Shannon found herself staring the suspect in his face.

“My immediate response was to scream,” said Shannon, who scared the suspect away. “And then I ran out into the street and screamed for help, but no one came.”

Shannon called the Sacramento Police Department, which sent officers and launched a helicopter searching for the man.

“They did take it very seriously,” Shannon said.

But the suspect is still out there.

“I guess the real reason I’m doing this is because I’m in a great neighborhood there’s a lot of families here and this could have been someone’s kid home alone who couldn’t have defended themselves,” Shannon said.

Residents were shocked to hear of the neighborhood attack.

“It’s a family atmosphere, especially on the weekends. BBQ, kids,” said Tony Roberts, who lives in the area and has protection. “I got about three cameras.”

Shannon says she’ll be adding to her at-home security.

“I’m putting a security screen and I’m putting in five cameras. He may not have stolen anything but I’m putting in thousands of dollars to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

CBS13 reached out to Sacramento police, who said officers have been assigned to the case and it is an active investigation.