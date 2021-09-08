FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a Sacramento RV park early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along Auburn Boulevard at the Sacramento Shade RV Park.

READ MORE: Caldor Fire Grows To 217,569 Acres, 50% Contained

Firefighters say flames broke out around 3 a.m. At least four RVs were damaged in the fire.

One resident reported hearing explosions as the fire broke out.

MORE NEWS: Homeowners In The Sierra Having Their Properties Sprayed With Special Fire Retardant

No one was inside either of the RVs that caught fire, crews say. No injuries have been reported.