SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a Sacramento RV park early Wednesday morning.
The scene was along Auburn Boulevard at the Sacramento Shade RV Park.
Firefighters say flames broke out around 3 a.m. At least four RVs were damaged in the fire.
Fire at mobile home park along Auburn Blvd damages 4 units. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/5K1NAPgOUS
One resident reported hearing explosions as the fire broke out.
No one was inside either of the RVs that caught fire, crews say. No injuries have been reported.