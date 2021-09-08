STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in investigating two separate homicides that happened near Stockton over Labor Day weekend.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the first one happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday along the 1800 block of South Mariposa Road. Deputies responded to the scene to investigate a possible drive-by shooting and found 33-year-old Fernando Ortiz Jr. had been shot several times.
Ortiz was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A white sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, but no other details about any possible suspects have been released.
Deputies say the next shooing happened Monday afternoon along the 900 block of Flower Street. Here, 33-year-old Jose Antonio Gonzales was found shot and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
It's unclear what led up to the Flower Street shooting. No suspect information has been released in this incident as well.
Detectives note that both shootings are still active investigations. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 468-4425.