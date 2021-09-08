WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities say they are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Yolo County Jail that has seen more than a dozen inmates test positive.
The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says, on Tuesday, an inmate became ill and soon tested positive for COVID-19.
All inmates at the jail were then tested, with 14 other positive cases being found.
As a result, all 15 inmates have now been placed in isolation and are being monitored and treated. Further, the other inmates who have been exposed to COVID-19 will be tested for every three days for the next 14 days.
The sheriff’s office notes that no positive cases have been found among staff.