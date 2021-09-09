MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an August shooting in downtown Modesto that left one man dead.
The incident happened back on Aug. 28. Modesto police say, around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of H Street to investigate reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a man – 37-year-old Luis Flores – who had been shot several times. Flores was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives have since identified a suspect as 24-year-old Modesto resident Norton Howard.
Howard was arrested last week, Modesto police say. He is facing homicide charges.
The shooting remains under investigation. No motive has yet to have been detailed by detectives.