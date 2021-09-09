FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A trio of alleged catalytic converter thieves have been arrested in Fairfield, police say.
The Fairfield Police Department says, back on Monday, someone called to report a catalytic converter theft that had just happened along the 4900 block of Ridgefield Way. Officers who responded to the scene were then told by neighbors that the suspects were seen driving down the street earlier in the morning.
Armed with a good description of the suspects' vehicle thanks to the observant neighbors, as well as the license plate number, officers entered the information into their FLOCK camera system.
Just an hour later, officers honed-in on the suspects along the 1900 block of W. Texas Street. Three people – 38-year-old Praneel Chandra, 41-year-old Amar Singh, and 42-year-old Ranjesh Singh, all Sacramento residents – were arrested.
All three are facing several felony charges related to catalytic converter thefts.