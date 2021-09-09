SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after some storage tanks exploded during a house fire along Madison Avenue.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene along Madison Avenue in Carmichael early Thursday morning and found a heavy fire from the back and side of the house. The attic was also involved, firefighters say.
Firefighters went to work quickly and searched the home, finding everyone was already out.
The flames were soon knocked down, but not before the home suffered significant damage.

Metro Fire dispatched for a house fire with explosion on Madison Ave. Units arrived to heavy fire from the back and side of the house with attic involvement. Fire attack initiated and search complete. Fire was knocked down. No victims, no injuries reported. Arson investigating. pic.twitter.com/H2hN6NnioA
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 9, 2021
It appears propane tanks and paint tanks exploded during the fire, crews say. Exactly what started the fire remains under investigation.