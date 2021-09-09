OAKDALE (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to the September 4 stabbing death of a man in Oakdale, police announced on Thursday.
Modesto man Scott Warren Staudenmaier, 50, and Oakdale woman Lindsey Bench, 23, were arrested along the 1400 block of East F Street in Oakdale.
Staudenmaier was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center, charged with the murder of 21-year-old Nathaniel Holland, of Modesto. Bench was booked into Public Safety Center for being an accessory to the murder.
At this time, it is unclear if the suspects and victim knew each other. The motive in the killing remains under investigation.
Holland was found stabbed shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street. He died later at the hospital.