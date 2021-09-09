WALNUT GROVE (CBS13) — A beloved Walnut Grove restaurant is a total loss after a fire ripped through the building Thursday.
Drone video shows Giusti's Place burned to the ground.
The Walnut Grove Fire Protection District said no one was hurt and that witnesses reported the fire possibly started in the kitchen.
According to its website, Giusti's is the oldest restaurant and bar in the California Delta.
It has been serving customers for over 100 years through four generations of family.
