SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man accused of assaulting at least two elderly people, including his own grandmother, and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the head with a rock is in critical but stable condition after being shot during a struggle with law enforcement, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

The suspect has not been identified, but the sheriff’s office said he is a 25-year-old man from Sacramento County. He will be transferred to the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple felony charges upon release from the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened Tuesday night in the Arden-Arcade area.

At around 10:03 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a resident along Maple Glen Road regarding a crashed vehicle in a ditch outside their home. The caller stated that an elderly member of the household went to check on the driver—the 25-year-old suspect—and was physically assaulted as the suspect exited the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office later learned that just nine minutes prior, at around 9:54 p.m., authorities responded to a call from the suspect’s 72-year-old grandmother who stated her grandson had assaulted her and carjacked her, leaving her in the street. She was taken to the hospital for a possible arm fracture.

Following the crash, the suspect walked southbound on Maple Glen Road and attempted to enter a residence, the sheriff’s office said. When no one answered, the suspect left the porch to pick up a rock and returned to the door, knocked and waited for someone to answer.

No one answered, so the suspect continued walking down Maple Glen Road. At this time, the sheriff’s office said the first deputy responded to the scene and spotted the suspect walking along the road, approaching near the passenger side of the patrol car. When the deputy ordered the suspect to stop walking, the suspect ignored and kept walking.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy got out and walked to the rear-end of the car and met the suspect, who reportedly struck the officer in the head with the rock he had grabbed just moments prior. The deputy fell to the ground and both engaged in a fight on the ground.

At this time, the deputy fired off five rounds, hitting the suspect at least once, the sheriff’s office said. Additional units arrived and rendered aid to the suspect until he was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said video evidence of the shooting will be released by the end of next week.