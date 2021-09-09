SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men were accused of horrific crimes after both were released on bail.

One is suspected of breaking into a Land Park woman’s home, sexually assaulting and killing her along with her two dogs before setting her house on fire. The other is a man accused in a string of rapes who was out on bail when he allegedly committed another rape, according to police.

But how were both men released and what are the bigger problems with the bail system? We ask the California Attorney’s Association President Vern Pierson.

“It really ultimately comes down to accountability,” Pierson said. “You need to call your elected representatives.”

Pierson said the release of violent criminals needs to stop.

California State Assemblymember Jim Cooper, representing District 9, says he has introduced bills to the legislature to address the issues.

“And the bills can’t get out of Legislature. I’ve tried to run bills and I work here, and I’m frustrated,” Cooper said.

He also points out what many would consider violent crimes simply aren’t identified as such in the Penal Code. Examples include assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence among other crimes.

Ultimately, he says change will happen when people get so outraged and fed up, they demand to have their voices heard.

“The public is going to be the driver of this,” he said.

Meantime, Pierson says a lawsuit is brewing that aims to stop the early release of violent criminals.

“The [district attorneys] are suing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the early release program that they instituted without public comment the way they are required to,” Pierson said.