By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Big Rig Crash, Interstate 80, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A stretch of westbound I-80 in Placer County was completely blocked Friday afternoon due to a semi-truck rollover crash.

According to Cal Fire NEU, the rollover crash happened on the freeway just east of Drum Forebay.

The crash also caused a small fire, which has since been contained.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Cal Fire said major delays are to be expected while crews work to clear debris from the roadway.