RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a death investigation near the city of Riverbank on Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says.
The scene was at a property along the 4200 block of Highway 108.READ MORE: Investigators: Placer County River Fire Started Inside Bear River Campground, Was Human Caused
Investigators say a shooting took place at the property that fatally wounded one person.READ MORE: Watch: Lightning, Thunderstorms Seen All Over Valley Overnight
No details about the victim have been released at this point, but a suspect – 42-year-old Riverbank resident Jose Valencia – has been arrested.
Valencia has been booked into jail and is facing murder charges, the sheriff’s office says.MORE NEWS: 2 Juveniles Hurt In Shooting Near Newman Fall Festival; Suspect Arrested
Anyone with other information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.