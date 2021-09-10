NEWMAN (CBS13) — Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting near the Newman Fall Festival late Sunday night, police say.
Newman police say the shooting happened a little before 10:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Fresno Street. Officers say they found two juveniles who were hit by gunfire. Both victims were airlifted to area hospitals.
Police noted that while the shooting happened at the same time as the annual Newman Fall Festival, the actual shooting scene happened just to the east of the festival.
Officers who were stationed at the park for the festival did hear the gunfire and responded quickly to the scene, police say.
Newman police say they arrested 19-year-old Gustine resident Luis Ortiz in connection to the shooting on Thursday.
Investigators note that Ortiz had allegedly also just committed an armed robbery near Main and Fresno streets just before the shooting. A second suspect in that robbery, 20-year-old Gustine resident Jonathan Cota, was also arrested.
Ortiz is now facing charges of conspiracy, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted homicide.
Police have not released the exact ages of the two juveniles who were hurt.