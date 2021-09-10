Casa de Brazilian Folkloric Arts of Sacramento Studio Grand Opening!
Sept 11, 2021, 2pm-5pm
1215 21st Street Ste. B, Sacramento
Learn about our programs! Free light Brazilian refreshments and cultural performances.
Brazilian Day 8th Annual Street Festival!
Tribute to Michael Jackson
Sept 12th, 2021
1pm-7pm
20th street between J and K street
Free! Brazilian Cultural Performances, Music, Brazilian Food and more!
http://www.braziliandaysacfest.com
Facebook: Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival
Football Pop-Up
209 POP-UPS
Angel Cruz Park
110 Segovia Ln,
Stockton CA 95207
8am – 1pm
209-905-0693
@209popups on Instagram
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlad