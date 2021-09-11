FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Saturday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Steinberg said in a tweet that the positive test came on Friday and he is thankful he is fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: CHP: Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Car Near Wheatland

According to the mayor, who has been a big supporter of vaccines, he is experiencing a fever and cold-like symptoms and will remain in quarantine, away from public events, until doctors advise him it is safe to go out.

Steinberg used this moment to plea for citizens to get the vaccine.

MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Burns More Than 959K Acres

“The Delta variant is highly contagious, and if you’re not vaccinated theres’s a much higher chance of serious illness or death,” Steinberg wrote.