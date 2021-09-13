SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden arrives in Sacramento on Monday, and he’ll be here to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom on the eve of the California Recall Election.

“You’ve seen the parade of heavyweights that have come to California and he is just the latest, and he puts an exclamation point on a long campaign,” said Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio.

Maviglio said President Biden gives Newsom just what he needs: A final day to nationalize this statewide election.

“And he brings back all the thoughts about the last presidential election and allows Newsom to talk about Trump again, so this is all good news for Gavin Newsom,” Maviglio said.

Republican strategist Tab Berg said Biden’s arrival is more sign that Newsom is worried he could lose.

“It’s very clear that the governor’s people are worried, the Democrats—that there’s just not enough enthusiasm for this governor,” Berg said.

Biden is expected to begin his California visit in Sacramento and possibly tour burn scars from recent Northern California wildfires before flying to Long Beach to speak to registered Democrats about getting out the vote.

“Votes in the LA area had been lower for Democrats than they had expected, so this is all part of a strategy to get Democrats who don’t typically vote in elections off their couches, take that ballot and put it in the mailbox,” Maviglio said.

The presidential input comes after a recent UC Berkeley poll showed Newsom winning the recall with 60% of the vote after earlier polling showed a tighter race dependant on the numbers of voters heading to the polls.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in California.

“They’ve got a great turnout machine and I would not be surprised to see him get into the 60s, but they’re clearly worried, and I think they have a right to be worried,” Berg said.

“I think the other thing that’s important to remember is if he wins big, he’s going to view this as a mandate to do what he’s been doing,” Maviglio said.

The presidential trip marks Biden’s first to the west coast since taking office.