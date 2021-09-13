MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman and a child were left with moderate to major injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Modesto.
The incident happened Monday morning near West Orangeburg and Martin avenues.READ MORE: ‘Palisades Tahoe’ Chosen As New Name For Lake Tahoe's Olympic Valley Resort
Exactly what led up the incident is unclear, but two pedestrians – a woman and a child – were hurt. The juvenile suffered major injuries, police say, while the woman had moderate injuries.READ MORE: President Biden Journeys To California; Newsom Recall Support; Wildfire Damage Tour On Agenda
A Modesto City Schools official confirmed that the child hurt is a student at Garrison Elementary School, which is near where the accident happened.
Officers say the driver involved stayed at the scene.MORE NEWS: Dixie Fire Still On Pace To Become ‘Gigafire’
East Orangeburg Avenue was closed between the Motel 6 and Grape Avenue through Monday morning as officers investigated.