TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — One of Lake Tahoe’s most-celebrated ski resorts has picked its new name.
On Monday, officials announced that they have chosen Palisades Tahoe as the new name of the Olympic Valley resort once known as Squaw Valley Ski Resort.
The decision to drop the old name was made last year after owners consulted with local Native American groups about the term "squaw." Critics have pointed out that the term is a racist and sexist slur for Indigenous women.
"It is inspiring that after seven decades in operation, a company as storied and established as this resort can still reflect and adjust when it is the necessary and right thing to do," said Dee Byrne, the resort's president and chief operating officer, in a statement.
Tribes have been asking the resort, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, to change the name for years.