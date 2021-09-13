SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Sacramento late Sunday night, police say.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2700 block of Fruitridge Road just after 11:20 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers found that two men had been shot.
Both men were rushed to the hospital, but one of them was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other man shot has not been detailed.
Investigators are now looking into what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this point.