FIRE HELP:Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say a woman and a juvenile were struck by a vehicle in Modesto on Monday morning.

The incident happened near West Orangeburg and Martin avenues.

READ MORE: President Biden Journeys To California; Newsom Recall Support; Wildfire Damage Tour On Agenda

Exactly what led up the incident is unclear, but two pedestrians – a woman and a juvenile – were hurt. The juvenile suffered major injuries, police say.

READ MORE: Dixie Fire Still On Pace To Become ‘Gigafire’

Officers say the driver involved stayed at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Caldor Fire Now Two-Thirds Of The Way Contained, Cal Fire Reports

East Orangeburg Avenue is closed between the Motel 6 and Grape Avenue so officers can investigate.