MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say a woman and a juvenile were struck by a vehicle in Modesto on Monday morning.
The incident happened near West Orangeburg and Martin avenues.
Exactly what led up the incident is unclear, but two pedestrians – a woman and a juvenile – were hurt. The juvenile suffered major injuries, police say.
Officers say the driver involved stayed at the scene.
East Orangeburg Avenue is closed between the Motel 6 and Grape Avenue so officers can investigate.